Head to Head Contrast: Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) & Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) and Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Longeveron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical $271.03 million 17.27 -$186.57 million ($5.29) -12.75 Longeveron $5.63 million 21.60 -$3.72 million N/A N/A

Longeveron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Longeveron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 1 2 9 0 2.67 Longeveron 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus price target of $129.98, indicating a potential upside of 92.70%. Given Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Longeveron.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Longeveron shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Longeveron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -98.89% -38.25% -24.77% Longeveron -629.06% -75.99% -58.09%

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical beats Longeveron on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII. Crysvita is an antibody administered via subcutaneous injection used for the treatment of XLH. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis on April 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Longeveron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Longeveron Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors. It is conducting Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in various indications comprising aging frailty, alzheimer's disease, metabolic syndrome, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and hypoplastic left heart syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

