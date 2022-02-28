Head to Head Contrast: Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) vs. LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) and LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Portillos and LiveXLive Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillos 0 3 6 0 2.67 LiveXLive Media 0 0 3 0 3.00

Portillos presently has a consensus target price of $52.75, suggesting a potential upside of 114.26%. LiveXLive Media has a consensus target price of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 171.44%. Given LiveXLive Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveXLive Media is more favorable than Portillos.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of Portillos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of LiveXLive Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of LiveXLive Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Portillos and LiveXLive Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillos N/A N/A N/A LiveXLive Media -45.29% -391.37% -48.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Portillos and LiveXLive Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillos $455.47 million 1.94 $12.26 million N/A N/A LiveXLive Media $65.23 million 3.69 -$41.82 million ($0.61) -5.03

Portillos has higher revenue and earnings than LiveXLive Media.

Summary

Portillos beats LiveXLive Media on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Portillos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The Company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

