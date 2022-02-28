Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Shares Gap Down to $31.04

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.04, but opened at $29.00. Healthcare Trust of America shares last traded at $30.07, with a volume of 239,322 shares traded.
HTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.11.
Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (NYSE:HTA)
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)
