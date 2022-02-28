Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Shares Gap Down to $31.04

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.04, but opened at $29.00. Healthcare Trust of America shares last traded at $30.07, with a volume of 239,322 shares traded.

HTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

