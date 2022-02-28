HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €57.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($64.77) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HEI. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.90 ($73.75) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($63.64) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €74.08 ($84.18).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €58.88 ($66.91) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($92.09). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion and a PE ratio of 6.68.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

