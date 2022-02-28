Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.62 million.

Shares of HLIO traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.41. The stock had a trading volume of 204,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.35. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $66.14 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 50,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

