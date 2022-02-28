Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.09. 118,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,884,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
The company has a market capitalization of $721.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.36.
About Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)
Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
