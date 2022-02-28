Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.150-$11.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.750-$10.500 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.30. 421,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,886. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.21. The company has a market cap of $620.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 16,777 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

