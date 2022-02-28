High Liner Foods Inc Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of High Liner Foods in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.92.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday.

HLF stock opened at C$13.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.69. High Liner Foods has a 1-year low of C$12.49 and a 1-year high of C$15.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.78. The firm has a market cap of C$435.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck acquired 2,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.99 per share, with a total value of C$27,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$62,955.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

