HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 30,204 Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RICO. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $661,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,621,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,432,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RICO opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.06. Agrico Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Agrico Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Agrico Acquisition Corp. is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

