HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 131 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Wix.com by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

WIX opened at $88.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.30 and a 200-day moving average of $169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $77.64 and a 12-month high of $361.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.05.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

