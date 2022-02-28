HighTower Advisors LLC Has $320,000 Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AY. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $209,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 30.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $266,000. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $33.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.89 and a beta of 0.71. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

