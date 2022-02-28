HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,917 Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Impinj by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Impinj by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Impinj by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 24,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $68.66 on Monday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.89.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $54,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $206,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,539 shares of company stock valued at $4,619,765 over the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. lifted their price objective on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

