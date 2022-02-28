Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HGV opened at $51.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.49.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HGV shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 28,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

