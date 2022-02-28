Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of HGV opened at $51.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.49.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on HGV shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.
About Hilton Grand Vacations (Get Rating)
Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.
