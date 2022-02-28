HM Payson & Co. Buys 3,389 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,261 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $25,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,490 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXPI traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,943. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

