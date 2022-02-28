HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $17,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.50.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $10.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,854.42. 2,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,442. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,982.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,827.64. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,145.16 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

