HM Payson & Co. Has $11.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 236,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,296 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 115.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 61,312 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 443,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,407,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,138,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,908,000 after buying an additional 566,887 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.00. 332,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,572,979. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

