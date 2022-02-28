HM Payson & Co. Has $121.78 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.0% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $121,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.88. The company had a trading volume of 142,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $430.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

