HM Payson & Co. Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,704,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,979 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $37,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13,319.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,373,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,393,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,032,000 after acquiring an additional 379,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,084,000 after acquiring an additional 68,868 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,808,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,988,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 73,162 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.37. 1,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,411. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $22.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.