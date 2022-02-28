HM Payson & Co. Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,749 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.4% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $55,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,358. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The company has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.65.
Amgen Profile (Get Rating)
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amgen (AMGN)
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.