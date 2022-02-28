HM Payson & Co. Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,749 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.4% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $55,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,358. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The company has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.65.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

