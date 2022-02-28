HM Payson & Co. Sells 2,560 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hasbro by 100.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,541,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,718,000 after purchasing an additional 771,865 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after buying an additional 649,789 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Hasbro by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,139,000 after purchasing an additional 628,083 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,763,000 after buying an additional 474,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $35,200,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.
In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
About Hasbro (Get Rating)
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hasbro (HAS)
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.