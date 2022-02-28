Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.74 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) will report $34.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.90 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $34.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $135.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.83 million to $139.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $131.32 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

HMLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Höegh LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $4.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $144.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $18.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.99%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

