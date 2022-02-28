Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NYSE HMLP opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $144.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $2,282,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 427,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 161,461 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,850,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 18,563.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 185,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

