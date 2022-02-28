Homrich & Berg Buys 14,949 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,888,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises 2.2% of Homrich & Berg’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $96,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of JMST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,313. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.90.
