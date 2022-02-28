Homrich & Berg Has $212,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Homrich & Berg reduced its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after purchasing an additional 752,683 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,098,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after acquiring an additional 423,915 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,929,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after acquiring an additional 381,917 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 656,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $23,490,000.

ICLN stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.70. 941,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,370,880. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

