Homrich & Berg Has $357,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Homrich & Berg grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $60.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,572,965. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.58. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The firm has a market cap of $188.19 billion, a PE ratio of 432.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 1,378.67%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

