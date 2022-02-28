Homrich & Berg Lowers Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Homrich & Berg cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in ASML were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after acquiring an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ASML traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $663.35. The company had a trading volume of 39,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,769. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $707.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $773.07. The stock has a market cap of $271.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $501.11 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.
