Homrich & Berg Lowers Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Homrich & Berg cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in ASML were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after acquiring an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $663.35. The company had a trading volume of 39,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,769. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $707.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $773.07. The stock has a market cap of $271.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $501.11 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.00.

About ASML (Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.