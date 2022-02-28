Homrich & Berg Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after acquiring an additional 157,128 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Enbridge by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.02. 317,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,418,773. The company has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.14 and a 1 year high of $43.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 119.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

