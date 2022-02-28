Homrich & Berg Makes New Investment in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Homrich & Berg bought a new position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

SHCR stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.20. 30,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,029. Sharecare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.71.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

