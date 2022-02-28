Homrich & Berg Trims Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Homrich & Berg reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.42. 46,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040,753. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.97%.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

