HOQU (HQX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $587,776.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $278,055.84 and approximately $587,776.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

