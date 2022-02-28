Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.25.

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

