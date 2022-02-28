Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives $46.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Several research firms have commented on HRL. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average is $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $50.74. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,275,000 after purchasing an additional 558,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,613,000 after buying an additional 2,463,310 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,625,000 after purchasing an additional 172,737 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.