Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,651,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $48.46 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

