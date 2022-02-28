Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Position Cut by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ HST opened at $18.75 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -624.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HST. Compass Point increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.