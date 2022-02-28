Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target Cut to GBX 940 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 941 ($12.80) to GBX 940 ($12.78) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HWDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,095 ($14.89) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital raised Howden Joinery Group to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.92) to GBX 1,050 ($14.28) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($14.48) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Howden Joinery Group to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,080 ($14.69) to GBX 940 ($12.78) in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 955 ($12.99).

LON HWDN opened at GBX 810 ($11.02) on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 687 ($9.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 985.80 ($13.41). The stock has a market cap of £4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 831.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 887.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 15.20 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.21%.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

