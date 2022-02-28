Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 642,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in SportsTek Acquisition were worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,004,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $721,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,310,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $962,000. 54.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPTK traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.72. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,281. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

