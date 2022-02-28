Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $8.25 Million Stock Position in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,256 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.19% of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NYSE:TRCA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.71. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,720. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

