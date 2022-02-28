Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $8.25 Million Stock Position in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its position in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,256 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 3.19% of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of TRCA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,720. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

