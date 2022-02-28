Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $8.94 Million Stock Position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,092 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 12.44% of Kismet Acquisition Two worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 3.0% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 64,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kismet Acquisition Two by 41.8% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kismet Acquisition Two stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,922. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.72.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

