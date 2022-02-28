Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $9.55 Million in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 949,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 7.86% of Data Knights Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Data Knights Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Data Knights Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.12. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,495. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKDCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Data Knights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Knights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.