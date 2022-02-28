Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,826,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 500.7% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.3% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 12,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,648 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC stock traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.54. 82,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.44 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.80 and its 200-day moving average is $202.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

