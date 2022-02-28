Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,245,192 Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,245,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 3,182.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter worth $79,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the third quarter worth $92,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the third quarter worth $100,000. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTBT stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 169,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,066. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bit Digital, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

