Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 17,962 Shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 692,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,962 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Z-Work Acquisition were worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Z-Work Acquisition by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 69,721 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Z-Work Acquisition by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z-Work Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.75. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,821. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

