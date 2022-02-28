Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 231,092 Shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,092 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 12.44% of Kismet Acquisition Two worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 41.8% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 808.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 33,924 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kismet Acquisition Two stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,922. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.72.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

