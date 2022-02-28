Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HYFM opened at $20.04 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on HYFM shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.