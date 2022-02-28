Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
HYFM opened at $20.04 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59.
Several research analysts have weighed in on HYFM shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.