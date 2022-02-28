iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Acquired by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBDO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 554,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 75,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 40,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDO opened at $25.42 on Monday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $26.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78.

