Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.14 EPS

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Icahn Enterprises stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.11. The stock had a trading volume of 514,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average is $53.46. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $48.93 and a one year high of $68.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

