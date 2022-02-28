ICHI (ICHI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $558,127.00

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. ICHI has a market capitalization of $79.78 million and approximately $558,127.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for about $18.80 or 0.00045760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICHI has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00042979 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.18 or 0.06797110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,112.45 or 1.00081585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00051027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002946 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,244,019 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

