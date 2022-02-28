ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-10.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.76. ICU Medical also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$10.500 EPS.

ICUI stock traded up $12.27 on Friday, reaching $228.95. 516,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,788. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.48 and a 200-day moving average of $223.88. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $183.39 and a twelve month high of $282.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.55.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,358,000 after acquiring an additional 35,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 158.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

