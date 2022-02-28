Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $222.00

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 222 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 222 ($3.02), with a volume of 23010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228 ($3.10).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. raised their price target on shares of Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.76) to GBX 365 ($4.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.96) price target on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £660.81 million and a P/E ratio of 114.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 263.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 283.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 0.14 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Ideagen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

